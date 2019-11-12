DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: Calinos Entertainment Content Preview

Calinos Entertainment‘s roster presents drama series Forbidden Fruit (pictured). Two sisters, Zeynep and Yildiz, want vastly different things out of life. Zeynep dreams of a career she can be proud of. Yildiz wants to marry a rich man.

In romantic drama Our Story, Filiz was forced to become a surrogate mother to her young siblings. She doesn’t think she has time for love in her life, until she meets a young man named Baris.

Woman follows Bahar, a young mother of two, who constantly contends with issues of abandonment. The sudden appearance of her estranged mother and eclectic sisters will open new doors for her. DISCOP Johannesburg Stand 45