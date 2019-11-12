DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: All3media International Content Preview

All3media International‘s portfolio highlights a variety of factual entertainment formats and drama series.

The Dog House takes place at a special dog shelter and shares the human-dog adoption experience. The dynamic format Cash Cab (pictured) has been driving home success around the world for 15 years.

Drama series Van Der Valk stars Marc Warren as the Detective Van der Valk in this procedural filmed in Amsterdam. Flirty Dancing brings back the old-fashioned romance of meeting someone in person and dancing cheek to cheek.

The World’s Strongest Man winner Eddie “The Beast” Hall tries to conquer America one meal at a time in Eddie Eats America. DISCOP Johannesburg Viewing Box F / MIP Cancun Table 7