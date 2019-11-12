DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: A+E Networks Content Preview

A+E Networks is spotlighting scripted series Hernan (pictured) as part of its MIP Cancun lineup. This epic drama depicts the conquest of continental America as Hernan Cortes lands with 500 soldiers on the Mexican coast.

In Miss Scarlet and the Duke, the fearless Miss Scarlet takes over her father’s private detective agency to solve crimes in the murder investigation trade in 1880s London society. Project Blue Book finds Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a brilliant astrophysicist, enlisted in a top-secret program to investigate mysterious sightings.

Kings of Pain Caveman Rob and Adam Thorn journey to the remote corners of the world where they experience bites and stings from the planet’s most poisonous creatures. Each episode of Jesus: His Life is told through the perspective of Jesus’s closest followers, including John the Baptist and Mary Magdalene, among others. MIP Cancun Table 4