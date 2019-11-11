Winsing Presents New Series ‘GG Bond: Racing’

The Chinese animation company Winsing introduced the long-awaited new series GG Bond: Racing.

The fifteenth GG Bond series follows the super-powered piglet as he is separated from his friends and lands in an unfamiliar part of the universe. He will have to rejoin his teammates and take part in speed races to find his way home.

GG Bond: Racing began broadcasting in China starting October 25, 2010, on several stations, including AniworldTV, JiajiaCartoon, and Kaku, as well as several network platforms, such as Tencent, Youku, MangoTV, and iQIYI.