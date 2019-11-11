Charity TV Global Strikes Broadcast Deal With 7TWO

Charity TV Global signed a broadcast deal with 7TWO, part of Seven Network in Australia, for Adventure All Stars.

Created by Charity TV Global, Adventure All Stars showcases real-life Australian cast members as they travel to secret locations for six days. The series will debut later this month on 7TWO. A series is also currently in production for TVNZ 2 with a 2020 release.

Troy Gray, Charity TV Global founder, commented, “We are thrilled to have 7TWO on board as our broadcast partner for our Australian series of Adventure All Stars. Bringing together entertainment and philanthropy, Adventure All Stars is truly a ground-breaking global format that sees cast members undertake an unforgettable journey as a reward for their charitable efforts.”