FilmRise Releases ‘Mantovani’ Titles On TVoD And AVoD

FilmRise announced that Mantovani: King of Strings will be released on TVoD platforms starting November 15, 2019.

In addition, FilmRise will make available 24 digitally restored episodes of Mantovani And His Orchestra: The Television Series on the same day. Annunzio Mantovani was a successful orchestra leader who was the first person to sell a million stereophonic records. He sold over 60 million albums throughout his career.