Apple Orders ‘Severance’ From Ben Stiller

Apple placed a series order for Severance.

Developed with Endeavor Content, the workplace thriller takes place at Lumen Industries where an employee, played by Adam Scott, attempts to pull his life together. Ben Still is attached to direct and executive produce the drama series written and created by Dan Erickson.

The series’ executive producers also include Chris Black, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn.