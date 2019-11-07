Studio 100 And Kool Produktion Reveal Voice Cast For ‘Ella Bella Bingo’

Studio 100 Film and Kool Produktion revealed the voice cast for Ella Bella Bingo.

The upcoming theatrical feature will showcase the vocal talent of Summer Fontana as Ella Bella, Jack Fisher as Henry, Benjamin Plessala as Johnny. Also part of the cast are Tress MacNeile, Richard Kind, Fred Tatasciore, and Chris Sullivan. The Scandinavian production by Kool Produktion with Gimpville tells the story of Ella Bella and Henry, who are best friends, but whose friendship is tested when a new boy moves into their neighborhood.

Currently in production, Ella Bella Bingo is scheduled for December 2019. Studio 100 Film will act as the feature’s international sales agent.