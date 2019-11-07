Picture Perfect Federation And Ascendant Acquire Rights To YA Novel

Ascendant Entertainment and Picture Perfect Federation, the joint venture between Picture Perfect and Federation Entertainment, acquired the rights to Kate Alice Marshall’s young adult novel Rules for Vanishing.

This latest joint development will reunite former partners Rob Friedman of Ascendant Entertainment and Patrick Wachsberger of Picture Perfect Federation, both of whom launched the Twilight franchise through Summit Entertainment. Genre-bending thriller Rules for Vanishing revolves around 17-year-old Sara and her group of friends as they receive a mysterious invitation to “play a game” in the woods.

Friedman commented, “It is not only wonderful to be in business with my good friend and past partner Patrick, but the opportunity to collaborate on the development and production of inspired material such as this brings us back to working directly with material and telling a new story to a global audience.”

Wachsberger added, “We are so happy to have found a YA novel that got us just as excited as the iconic material we pursued in the early days of our partnership.”