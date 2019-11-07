NATPE Miami Brings Back The Iris Awards

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) will be relaunching the Iris Awards at the upcoming 2020 edition of NATPE Miami.

The honorees include Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, who will receive the Career Achievement Award; Perry Sook, who will be recognized with the Lew Klein Leadership Award; and the syndicated political show Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, who will be given the Iris Award of Excellence. The recipients will be celebrated during the Station Group Summit, held on January 22 at NATPE Miami.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said, “Bringing back the Iris Awards, once iconic to NATPE, celebrates creativity, innovation and great vision locally and globally as technology brings it home anywhere around the globe.”