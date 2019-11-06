Up The Ladder: Viacom Brasil

Viacom Brasil brought on Christian Rôças (pictured) to serve as CEO of Porta dos Fundos.

In his new position based in Río de Janeiro at the Porta dos Fundos headquarters, Rôças will strengthen the comedy brand as a creator of innovative content. Before joining Porta dos Fundos, he worked for six years with Instagram and Facebook in Latin America.

Tereza Gonzales, who held the position before Rôças, will oversee Brazilian sales at Viacom International Studios and the production of formats.