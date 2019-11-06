Kew Media Acquires Int’l Rights To ‘Superbug’

Kew Media Distribution picked up the international rights to Superbug.

Produced by AMOS Pictures for HBO and BBC Two, the hybrid documentary and scripted film is the latest project from producer and director Dan Reed, and tells a story concerning modern medicine. Superbug will premiere on HBO and BBC Two in 2021.

Jonathan Ford, EVP Sales at Kew Media Distribution, commented, “We are delighted to offer viewers worldwide subject matter that really pushes the boundaries of storytelling. The use of new digital technologies in Superbug will enhance traditional storytelling and bring a cinematic experience into each viewer’s living room. We are honored to build our catalogue of documentaries from the award-winning producer, Dan Reed.”