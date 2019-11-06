Banijay Rights Inks Deal With Sundance Now

Banijay Rights secured a pan-territory deal with AMC Networks’ Sundance Now.

The U.S. streaming service picked up five drama titles, including German-New Zealand co-production The Gulf (pictured) and the Norwegian drama Wisting. Other titles included in the agreement are Couple Trouble, Idiomatic, and The Red Shadows.

Andreas Lemos, VP of Sales – North America at Banijay Rights, stated, “We are excited to work with Sundance Now and deliver a slate of diverse and gripping series for their audiences. These international dramas deliver exactly what viewers are looking for right now – strong universal themes placed in unique and intriguing settings with high-end production values and talent.”