Mediaset Italia’s Dual Anniversary Celebrations

After celebrating Mediaset Italia’s 10th anniversary during the recently concluded MIPCOM in Cannes, a delegation of Mediaset’s Italian international channel flew from Rome to Washington, D.C. as one of the sponsors of the 44th annual National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) Gala. The Foundation is based in Washington, D.C.

In the U.S. capital the Italian delegation was joined by representatives from Comcast, the channel’s cable and satellite distributor in the U.S. Mediaset Italia is part of the Mediaset media group, which includes several broadcast TV channels in Italy (including Canale 5, Italia 1, and Rete 4), and Canal 5 in Spain.

While a photo of Mediaset Italia’s MIPCOM commemoration with the channel’s Milan executives was published in Day Two of VideoAge’s Daily in Cannes (www.VideoAgeDaily.com), a photo of Mediaset Italia executives from the channel’s Rome offices at the NIAF Gala is seen above.

Pictured from l. to r.: VideoAge‘s Dom Serafini (as a guest of Mediaset Italia), Licia Paoli (Mediaset), Alitalia pilot Giampaolo Guerra, Serena Petrecca (Mediaset), Bill Hawkins and wife Maria Luisa Rossi Hawkins (Mediaset’s TG5 news reporter), and Adrienne Acwag and Acexa De Gennaro (both from Comcast in Los Angeles).

During the NIAF event, five “Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement” awards were presented, including one to FOX news reporter and host Maria Bartiromo.

The Gala attracted a record 1,200 guests, including U.S. baseball legend Tommy Lasorda and AFL-CIO federal union president Richard L. Trumka, another recipient of a “Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement” award.