Studio 100 Film Secures Distribution Deal For ‘Vic the Viking’

Studio 100 Film closed a distribution deal with Volgafilm for Vic the Viking – The Magic Sword.

Volgafilm picked up the distribution rights, as well as additional audiovisual exploitation rights for home entertainment, pay TV, free TV, and SVoD for Russia and other CIS territories. Produced by Studio 100 Media, Studio 100 Animation, Belvision Production in co-production with SND – M6 Group, ZDF, and BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, the animated movie follows the young Vic in his adventure to save his mother who has been transformed into a gold statue.

Studio 100 Film is the international sales agent for Vic the Viking, which will be ready for delivery in December 2019.