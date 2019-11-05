Electric Entertainment Acquires ‘Penthouse A’ Distribution Rights

Electric Entertainment acquired the international and domestic rights to Penthouse A.

Produced by Jeremy Wall of Polaris Pictures and Alix Taylor, the psychological thriller stars Bella Thorne as an ambitious fashion writer who is left devastated after a breakup. Looking for short-term companionship, she finds a rebound partner with suspicious intentions. The feature film is directed by Franck Khalfoun and written by Peter Dowling.

Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of International Distribution at Electric Entertainment, remarked, “Fans of movies like Single White Female, Panic Room, and Gerald’s Game will love Penthouse A, written and directed by a team of two of the most highly respected talents within this genre.”