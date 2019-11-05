CITVC Announces Co-Pro Deal For Nature Doc Series

The China International Television Corporation (CITVC) announced a co-production agreement with BBC Studios, EOS Films, and Oxford Scientific Films that will result in China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom.

The three-part nature documentary series explores the country’s rich cultural heritage and its earliest-known wildlife. BBC Studios will oversee international distribution outside of China. China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom is scheduled for a global launch in autumn 2020.

Lynn Zhang, vice president of CHNPEC, the TV Program Marketing Dept. of CITVC, commented, “CITVC is thrilled to partner with EOS Films & Oxford Scientific Films and BBC Films to co-produce the fantastic new series China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom where we explore our country’s beautiful nature, home to one of the oldest civilizations on earth as well as some of the rarest animals on earth. We are also excited that BBC Studios will distribute this beautiful series outside of Greater China.”