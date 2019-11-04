Series Mania Opens Call For Applications For UGC Writers Campus

Series Mania placed a Call for Applications for its UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania.

Under the editorial supervision of Lorraine Sullivan, the week-long immersive writing workshop offers 20 emerging TV drama writers an environment to work with mentors and industry leaders. Participants will be given the opportunity to present their projects during a roundtable pitching session at the Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of Series Mania.

Laurence Herszberg (pictured), founder and general director of Series Mania, commented, “Organized to kickstart the next generation of European series creators, UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania has been designed specifically for the writers of tomorrow, where they can simultaneously develop their own projects and engage with industry executives.”

The submission deadline for potential candidates is December 18, 2019. The third edition of the UGC Writers Campus will take place from March 20-27, 2020.