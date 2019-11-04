FilmRise Renews ‘Forensic Files’ License

FilmRise renewed its license of the true crime series Forensic Files, continuing as the exclusive North American digital distributor.

Produced by Medstar Television and narrated by the late Peter Thomas, the iconic series delved into intriguing crimes, accidents, and disease outbreaks through the world of forensic science. A sequel series was recently announced for air on HLN in 2020.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “Our pact with Medstar Television for Forensic Files has been a key partnership for FilmRise since our early days as a company. We are thrilled to continue to distribute such a landmark show into the evolving streaming space.”

Paul Dowling, president and CEO of Medstar Television, added, “FilmRise has done an amazing job bringing Forensic Files into the digital era, growing the audience and demand for the show over time. We couldn’t be happier to continue this cherished working relationship.”