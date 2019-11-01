UFA Expands Network Coverage to NBC Sports Boston

United Fight Alliance (UFA), a sports, media, and entertainment company comprised of fight promotions across the country and abroad, has signed a distribution agreement with NBC Sports Boston to expand its existing distribution on NBC Sports Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia, California, and Northwest. Starting in November, Combat Sports fans can now watch UFA’s one-hour programming, which features fights from the best names in MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, Lethwei, kickboxing, and more, throughout the New England area.