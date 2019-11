Berlin Film Fest to Return to Regular Dates in 2021

The 71st annual Berlin International Film Festival is set to take place from February 11-21, 2021. This is its usual position in the calendar, but it had to be changed for the upcoming 2020 festival, which was switched when it was announced that the Oscars ceremony was moving up two weeks, to February 9. Next year’s Berlinale will take place February 20 to March 1, and will be the first under artistic director Carlo Chatrian.