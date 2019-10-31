The B&C Hall of Fame Celebrates Honorees In New York

The 29th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame event was celebrated at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on October 29, 2019.

The gala was co-hosted by Chuck Scarborough, news anchor for NBC 4 New York; Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Good Day New York; and Deborah Norville, anchor of the CBS-distributed, syndicated show Inside Edition. The Hall of Fame honorees included NBC Broadcasting’s Jean Dietze, Showtime Networks’ David Nevins, Liberty Media’s Greg Maffei, CBS News’ Susan Zirinsky, and CBS Global Distribution Group’s Armando Nuñez, among others. Alan Elkin, CEO of Active International, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Pictured: Deborah Norville and Armando Nuñez.