‘Inside the Rain’ To Be Released Theatrically In Spring 2020

Aaron Fisher’s directorial debut Inside the Rain will be released theatrically beginning in March 2020.

Coming from Act 13 in association with Killer Films, Inside the Rain follows a bipolar student faced with college expulsion who befriends a sex worker, and the two devise a plan to prove his innocence. Written and directed by Aaron Fisher, the film had its world premiere at the Woodstock Film Festival.

Alongside producer George LaVoo, the film’s executive producers include Christine Vachon, Danny Fisher and Javier Gonzalez. Sky Island Films will handle theatrical distribution.