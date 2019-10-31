Gusto Worldwide Media Pushes Ad Strategy On OTT Platforms

Gusto Worldwide Media engaged Wavefront TV to manage Gusto TV’s OTT growth as the platform continues to bolster its streaming presence in the U.S.

Wavefront will work with Beachfront, the video ad management platform, to deploy ads across Gusto TV’s OTT network.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Over the last year, we focused our efforts on bringing Gusto TV to American viewers. Now, as we continue to launch on new platforms in the U.S., we wanted to engage a connected tv team who can navigate our advertising needs. Wavefront and Beachfront have world-class teams and some serious hustle. They were a natural fit for us.” Gusto TV is available on several U.S. platforms, including Pluto TV, STIRR, and XUMO, among others.