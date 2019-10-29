MIP Cancun Announces Conference Programming

MIP Cancun organizers revealed a double-bill of panels featuring international showrunners and content leaders for this year’s six edition.

To take place from November 20-22, 2019, MIP Cancun will include talks focusing on new practices in TV production through its conference programming. James Duff, creator and showrunner of the series The Closer and Major Crimes, and Chris Brancato, co-creator and producer of Narcos, will take part in a joint master class on the role of the showrunner in international productions.

Additionally, Lemon Studios director Fernando Rovzar, Mediapro Studio content director Juliana Barrera, and showrunner and writer Daniel Posada will take part in a discussion on the evolving production sector in Latin America.