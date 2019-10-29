CBS Studios International Licenses ‘Evil’ In Brazil

CBS Studios International confirmed an exclusive SVoD licensing deal with Globoplay for the first-run rights of Evil in Brazil.

Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions, Evil follows a skeptical psychologist as she partners with a priest-in-training and a contractor to investigate unexplained mysteries and hauntings. The series from Robert and Michelle King, creators of The Good Fight, will launch on TV Globo’s SVoD service Globoplay on November 1, 2019.

Barry Chamberlain, president of Sales for CBS Studios International, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Globoplay as the latest licensee of this sophisticated new drama series. Evil‘s intriguing storylines coupled with its lineup of outstanding creative talent, both on- and off-screen, have created high demand around the world for this premium drama, and we’re excited to bring it to Brazilian audiences.