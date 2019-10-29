Armoza Formats Partners With Hunan TV For ‘Dance Smash’

Armoza Formats signed a co-development deal with Chinese broadcaster Hunan TV to launch Dance Smash.

The primetime dance competition is based off of the format Dance Revolution (pictured), which originally aired on TVA, from Quebecor Content and FairPlay. Dance Smash debuted this month in China, with a record-breaking premiere as the best launch for a Chinese TV dance competition in the past two years.

Channel 1 has recently commissioned a Russian local version of Dance Revolution, as well.