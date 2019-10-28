Sky Studios signed multi-year development and distribution agreements with [email protected] TV and Sagafilm.

Under these deals, Sky Studios will co-develop scripted series with each of these companies for a variety of international services. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales for projects developed from these agreements.

Founded in 2001, [email protected] TV is a London-based scripted production company, known for the Sky One series Agatha Raisin. Nordic producer Sagafilm has developed a strong roster of series over its 40 years, such as Stella Blómkvist and The Night Shift, among others.