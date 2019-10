AT&T Sells Majority Stake In Central European Media Enterprises

AT&T agreed to sell its majority stake in Central European Media Enterprises to an affiliate of the Czech investment firm PPF Group.

At the transaction’s close, AT&T will receive about $1.1 billion in cash. AT&T had acquired its stake in CME with the acquisition of WarnerMedia, formerly Time Warner, in 2018. CME operates television channels in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic.