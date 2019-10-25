SeriesLab Reveals Projects For Series Mania Forum

TorinoFilmLab and Series Mania announced the nine European projects to participate in the forthcoming edition of SeriesLab.

Running from December 2019 to March 2020, SeriesLab is an initiative to develop innovative TV series with an international appeal. At the end of the program, the projects will be presented during Series Mania Forum, held from March 25-27.

The nine selected projects include Clemenceau by Anthony Kofi Nti, Chingiz Karibekov and Mohamed El Hajjouti; Codename Heat by Ivan Knezevic; Davos by Adrian Illien and Julia Penner; Made By by Joanna Tabet; Prideland by Brady Hood and produced by Laura Jackson; The Defect by Fran Harris; The Great Stink by Fran Harris; The Pretender by Michael Kinirons and Arnaud Benoliel, and produced by Alicia Ni Ghrainne; and White Elephant by Ruth Mellaerts and Boris Kuijpers, and produced by Helen Perquy.