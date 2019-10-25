PBS Kids To Debut ‘Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum’ In November

PBS Kids will begin airing Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum on November 11, 2019.

Produced by 9 Story Media Group’s Brown Paper Bag Films, the animated comedy-adventure follows Xavier along with his sister Yadina and friend Brad as they travel back in time to meet real-life historical figures such as George Washington Carver, Charles Dickens, and Amelia Earhart, among others.

Linda Simensky, head of PBS Kids Content, commented, “Research shows that character skills are especially resonant with parents today. “By introducing today’s kids to real people who changed the world, we hope Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum will help our viewers learn these concepts and discover that they too can achieve amazing things.”