Cinémoi TV Picks Up ‘The Power of Beauty’

Cinémoi TV acquired the worldwide rights, excluding Asia, to the short film The Power of Beauty.

Produced by Alessandro Soetje and the sustainable beauty brand Davines, The Power of Beauty is part of the feature-length documentary Tomorrow and The Butterfly, which is comprised of six vignettes about beauty, sustainability, and diversity. The Power of Beauty follows Matthew Fairfax, an entrepreneur in the hairdressing industry, as he helps youth who are human trafficking survivors in Cambodia.

Daphna Ziman, Cinémoi president, said, “The Power of Beauty truly complements our mission to help and draw attention to the plight of the underserved youth of Cambodia and around the world, who often have no other options and are forced to enter the sex trade.”