Amazon Prime Video Orders ‘Modern Love’ S2

Amazon Prime Video placed a second-season order for the anthology series Modern Love.

Inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, the series brings memorable stories from the column to the screen. Amazon Studios also signed a new overall deal with John Carney, the writer, director, and executive producer of Modern Love. Season two will premiere on Prime Video in 2020 in over 200 territories around the world.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, stated, “Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth – every episode touches the heart in a different way.”