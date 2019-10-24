Xilam Animation To Produce ‘Oggy Oggy’ For Netflix

Netflix and Xilam Animation confirmed Oggy Oggy, the first French animated original series for the streaming platform.

Based on the global franchise Oggy and the Cockroaches, the new series will be produced by Xilam Animation and will follow Oggy who has been freed from the cockroaches. Xilam Animation will retain second-window global linear television distribution, as well as merchandising rights.

Marc du Pontavice, chief executive officer of Xilam Animation, commented, “We are delighted with this new collaboration with Netflix, a testimony of their commitment to offering children around the world access to high-quality programmes. With this new development of our successful series Oggy and the Cockroaches, Xilam intends to establish the Oggy universe as one of the most important franchises for the pre-school target audience. By expanding its footprint, the brand is expanding its global audience.”