Up The Ladder: BET Networks

BET Networks appointed Traci Lynn Blackwell to the position of executive vice president, Scripted Programming.

Based in Los Angeles, Blackwell will oversee all of the network’s Original Scripted Programming operations, including development and casting for the company’s SVoD service, BET+. Prior to joining the company, Blackwell served as senior vice president of Current Programs at The CW Network.

Blackwell remarked, “I am thrilled to align myself with the iconic BET brand and its amazing team in their efforts to create elevated scripted content for an incredibly valuable audience. The global impact of the Black experience on all aspects of art, music and culture is undeniable and the world reflects that. In its storied forty-year journey, BET has done a remarkable job of depicting and sharing black stories and I look forward to being able to contribute to that legacy.”