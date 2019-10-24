FilmRise Releases ‘The Cat and The Moon’

FilmRise announced the theatrical release of The Cat and The Moon.

The directorial debut feature film from Alex Wolff, The Cat and The Moon will be released in New York and Los Angeles tomorrow, October 25, 2019, in select theaters. Produced by Related Pictures, the coming-of-age film follows Nick, who travels to New York City to visit a friend of his late father’s and reconcile with his grief and pain.

The film will also be available for sale and rental on iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, and through on-demand services of major cable and satellite providers.