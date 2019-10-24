A&E Network Introduces New Series ‘Court Cam’

A&E Network will be presenting a look inside America’s courtrooms with new series Court Cam.

Executive produced by Law&Crime Productions, Court Cam will showcase wild and outrageous courtroom moments. Hosted by Dan Abrams, who also hosts A&E’s Live PD, the series will also feature interviews with judges, witnesses, and victims who share their first-hand accounts.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and head of Programming of A&E Network, said, “Court Cam furthers our exploration of all facets of the criminal justice system with Dan Abrams. Not only is he a trusted voice to our audience and all Live PD viewers, but his legal expertise makes him the perfect host to provide viewers with an all access look into unbelievable moments in America’s courtrooms.”