Up The Ladder: Touchwood PR

Touchwood PR, the arts and entertainment PR firm, brought on Judy Lung to serve in the newly created position of vice president, Communications & Marketing.

Lung will play a key role in developing innovative PR strategies for the firm’s client roster and ongoing business development. Before joining Touchwood, she served as director of Communications & Marketing for the production company Shaftesbury.

Andréa Grau, founder and owner of Touchwood PR, said, “As we celebrate ten years of passionately promoting and championing the arts and its creators, we are excited about developing our team and expanding our business in creative ways. Judy will be instrumental in ensuring ongoing success for our clients and for our growth as a company.”