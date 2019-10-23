SPORTEL Monaco Celebrates 30 Years At 2019 Edition

SPORTEL Monaco celebrated its 30th anniversary on the second day of the three-day event.

This year’s edition highlighted new technologies and key players in anti-piracy and content monetization. The SPORTEL Awards also organized the 14th edition of the Monaco Boxing Challenge.

Laurent Puons (pictured), CEO, said, “Business leaders know that, during three days, we give them the opportunity to meet the main actors both from international sports media and from the new technology sector. With 3,126 participants, representing an increase of three percent, 980 companies from 73 countries, SPORTEL Monaco is now, more than ever before, the industry’s biggest international gathering.” Next year, SPORTEL will return to Miami from March 3-6, 2020.