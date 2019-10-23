GoQuest Media Acquires Russian Dramas For Distribution

GoQuest Media Ventures picked up two new Russian drama series for worldwide distribution.

GoQuest Media secured Paper Pusher (pictured) and The Policeman’s Wife from NTV. Paper Pusher follows a pen-pushing police detective who is transferred to a troublesome border town. The Policeman’s Wife introduces a woman who must protect her family and her husband who is a dirty cop.

Jimmy George, vice president of Sales & Acquisitions at GoQuest Media, commented, “Everyone loves a crime drama. Paper Pusher and The Policeman’s Wife are two great series, which we expect to see high demand for. Dramas out of Eastern Europe and Russia have started to gain traction and we are delighted to include them to our catalogue.”