Ceska Televize Acquires ‘Mediterranean Sea’ From Prime Entertainment

Prime Entertainment Group inked a deal with Czech Republic broadcaster Ceska Televize for the documentary Mediterranean Sea.

The 4K documentary was originally produced for France Television. Before this latest acquisition, Ceska Televisa signed up for Cities of Crime and The True Story of Angelina Jolie.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales for Prime Entertainment Group, stated, “We are very happy to have closed this deal with Ceska Televize. They have been important business partners in the past with whom we’ve had successful relationships. We are very happy our content is appealing to their audience and hope to continue offering the variety of programs in the future.”