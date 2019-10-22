CBSSI Inks Deal For ‘Evil’ On Syfy In Spain

CBS Studios International secured a content licensing agreement for the Spanish television premiere of Evil with Syfy in Spain.

Coming from Robert and Michelle King, the creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, the psychological mystery series follows a skeptical psychologist as she partners with a priest-in-training and a contractor to investigate unexplained mysteries. Evil will premiere on Syfy in January 2020.

Barry Chamberlain, president of Sales for CBS Studios International, commented, “We look forward to the addition of Evil on Spain’s Syfy channel so audiences throughout the region can enjoy this sophisticated drama from the creative minds of Robert and Michelle King.”