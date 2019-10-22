AFM Announces New Speakers

The American Film Market (AFM) confirmed a host of speakers to be featured as part of this year’s programming, which will run alongside the industry screenings and marketplace.

Over 150 decision-makers and industry leaders will take part in the conference programming. The opening conference, “Breaking the Mold: The Innovators,” will include Erik Feig, CEO of Picturestart; Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema; Aron Levitz, head of Wattpad Studios; and Tom Quinn, founder and CEO, NEON. The Television conference will showcase presentations from network and platform executives, including Lauren Kisilevsky, Disney’s VP of Original Programming; Mike Stiller, the History Channel’s VP of Development and Programming; and Tia Maggini, Lifetime Original Movie’s vice president of Programming.

Find further programming sessions and attending speakers online. The AFM will run from November 6-13, 2019.