Actor Can Yaman Appeared At MIPCOM For Global Agency Dramas

Global Agency hosted a cocktail party at last week’s MIPCOM in support of its slate of dramas.

In attendance was actor Can Yaman, star of romantic drama Daydreamer and rom-com series Bitter Sweet, both of which are distributed by Global Agency. Held on October 16, 2019, the showcase event welcomed over 100 select companies from nearly 40 countries.

Yaman remarked, “It was a source of great pride to have the experience of taking part in such an important platform for two separate images and two separate projects of mine.”

Both series have achieved success in Europe and the CEE region, with previous deals for Daydreamer in Spain, Lithuania, Croatia, and Ukraine, among others.