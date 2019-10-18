The Mediapro Studio And América TV Enter Co-Pro Agreement

The Mediapro Studio, of The Mediapro Group, signed a strategic agreement with América TV, part of Grupo América, to develop and co-produce original content.

As part of the three-year deal, both companies will work toward the development of three series for international distribution.

Jose D ‘Amato, director of Mediapro Argentina, commented, “We are immensely satisfied with the agreement for the confidence which Grupo América TV have placed in The Mediapro Studio to develop and deliver innovative projects here in Argentina, designed to combine the experience and ability of both companies to capture new markets.”