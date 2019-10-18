ABS-CBN And Fritz Production Partner On ‘Your Moment’

ABS-CBN partnered with Fritz Production to launch Your Moment.

The original talent reality format will feature four levels of singing and dancing competitions and will be hosted by two Filipino TV personalities.

Macie F. Imperial, ABS-CBN’s Integrated Program Acquisitions and International Sales & Distribution VP and Division Head, stated, “This signals the bold steps we are taking in growing our footprint in the international scene. ABS-CBN has, through the past 65 years, carved a solid name in producing top-rating shows that expanded our audience across regions and has led us to grow from the Philippines’ leading broadcasting company into the multimedia giant that it is today.”