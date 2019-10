Tilda Swinton Tapped as Jury Prez for Marrakech Int’l Film Fest

Scottish performer and producer Tilda Swinton will preside over the jury of the 18th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, which will be held November 29 to December 7. Swinton has appeared in more than 70 feature films, and has produced and co-produced features and documentaries since 2005.