SPI Int’l Affiliate Kino Polska S.A. Launches New Production Arm in Poland

SPI International affiliate Kino Polska TV S.A.’s newest venture is a production arm that is designed to deliver big-budget Polish and international blockbusters, as well as TV productions that celebrate the traditions and history of Poland. SPI International has also partnered with director, writer, and producer Philippe Martinez, as a co-producer of special projects in Poland. One of the first productions to come out of this new venture is Over My Dead Body, a comedy directed by Tomasz Konecki and co-produced with Krzysztof Szpetmański. Production will begin in mid-2020, and the movie, which will be distributed by Galapagos Films, is expected to premiere in Polish cinemas in early 2021.