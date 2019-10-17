Revolution Studios Inks Deal With Sony Pictures TV

Revolution Studios, a portfolio company of Content Partners, has tapped Sony Pictures Television (SPT) to handle global TV and digital distribution licensing for all of its titles. The deal also includes 64 Morgan Creek films to which Revolution owns international distribution rights. According to the agreement, SPT will handle worldwide distribution of all television and streaming rights for more than 40 Revolution films, including Black Hawk Down, Maid in Manhattan, and 13 Going on 30. Morgan Creek international titles include Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Major League, and The Whole Nine Yards. “The SPT team is among the best in the business and the ideal partner to handle international distribution of Revolution’s extensive catalog in the continually shifting global digital media landscape,” said Vince Totino, Revolution’s Chief Executive Officer.