Banijay Rights and Arcadia Content Strike Co-Development Deal

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, has inked a co-development agreement with award-winning Canadian indie, Arcadia Content. The deal will see both parties co-develop new factual projects, together seeking financing based on presales. Banijay Rights and the Halifax-based Arcadia Content — which specializes in history and science programming — have already begun discussions on a slate on new projects, including Disaster: If It Happened Today and CGI history dive series Wreck Raisers.